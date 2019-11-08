The death of a young man in Carlow is being investigated by Gardaí.

The man who died is believed to be 25-years-old and was found dead this morning in bed.

He was discovered in a house near Montgomery Street in Carlow Town and was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency services arrived.

While the scene has been preserved and his body removed, a postmortem examination will take place by the State Pathologist tomorrow.

The results of the postmortem examination will determine the course of Gardaí in their investigation.