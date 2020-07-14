25 new jobs have been announced for Wexford, as US tech company MTech plans to launch its European base in the South East.

The tech firm specialises in repairing services for IT devices used in business, and will lease a facility at Ardcavan Business Park.

Wexford TD James Browne is among those welcoming the announcement of the new jobs for the county.

He said: “I very much welcome MTech Mobility’s establishment of their new European base in Wexford and the 25 jobs that will be created.

“It is a huge vote of confidence in County Wexford. I am determined that this will only be the first of several jobs announcement for Wexford over the lifetime of this new government.

“These new jobs, supported by the new Government through the IDA, reflects the commitment of this new Government and its agencies to pursue balanced and sustainable regional development.”

It’s understood applications for the new position are being accepted already.