The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 25 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

5 deaths occurred in March,13 occurred in February and 6 in occurred January or earlier*.

There has been a total of 4,357** COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 2nd March, the HPSC has been notified of 566 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 221,189*** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

280 are men / 284 are female

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

Across the South East, Tipperary recorded 11 new cases, Wexford seven, Waterford six and Kilkenny and Carlow less than five new cases.

As of 8am today, 489 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 114 are in ICU. 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 28th February, 439,782 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

• 297,899 people have received their first dose

• 141,883 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Through the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people, key disease indicators continue on a positive trajectory. However, we are still seeing outbreaks in the community, including those linked to extended families, workplaces and funerals. We need to keep up our guard against the B117 variant of COVID-19, which we know is dominant in Ireland at present and highly transmissible.

“Our willingness to stick with the public health advice in our daily routine has brought us the progress that we can see today. Together, through staying at home as much as possible, social distancing, hand washing and wearing face coverings, we can continue to drive down the spread of COVID-19.”