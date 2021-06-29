By Cillian Doyle.
Temperatures are to rise as high as 24 degrees in places this week.
The good conditions are expected to continue until the weekend when there’s to be a few showers in parts.
https://twitter.com/CarlowWeather/status/1409763132118122497?s=20
Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather looks ahead to the next couple of days:
“A few lovely fine days ahead!”
“It’s going to get up to 22 or 23 degrees today.”
“It will get warmer tomorrow (Wednesday) with 24 degrees and good sunny spells.”
