A further 2,121 new cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Ireland this evening with 8 additional deaths.

All 8 of these deaths occurred in January.

In the South East,

Wexford has the highest case figure in the region with 142 new cases of the virus.

Tipperary has 38 new infections, Waterford has 32, Carlow has 18 while Kilkenny has 12 new coronavirus cases.

As of 2pm today, 1,975 COVID-19 patients are in Irish hospitals, of which 200 are in ICU.

102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.