A 21-year-old man has been charged, following the death of his father in Portlaw, in County Waterford.

48 year old John Butler was found with serious injuries at a house on Brown Street in the town, but later passed away in hospital.

Stephen Butler, with an address at Sheilbaggin, Ramsgrange, New Ross, Co Wexford, was arrested at the scene in the early hours of Saturday, and was charged this morning with assault causing harm.

He appeared at Carrick-on-Suir District Court this afternoon, where he was remanded in custody to appear again on Thursday.