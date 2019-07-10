200 jobs have been created in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

The LMC Group is creating the positions at the old Procter & Gamble site, which closed two years ago.

The roles will come on stream with the engineering firm over the next three years.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says the investment is significant to the town:

“Proctor & Gamble were great employers for many many decades. Then they were bought out by a company, and within two years they closed.

“So, this is of huge significance and symbolic to the people of Nenagh and the surrounds, and I believe they will be here for generations to come.”

Thrilled to announce that @LMCGroupLtd are coming to Nenagh and creating 200 jobs over next 3 years. Thanks to @TipperaryCoCo for their help with this. Looking forward to welcoming them over the coming months. A huge boost to Nenagh & surrounds! @NenaghGuardian @TipperaryLive pic.twitter.com/JVFb7XxmO8 — Alan Kelly TD (@alankellylabour) July 10, 2019