By Cillian Doyle.

200 jobs have been announced at a financial services company in Tipperary.

Fiserv in Nenagh say the roles will come on stream over the next three years.

The positions in research and development are being created in response to growing demands for digital solutions.

Speaking to Beat News, Will Corcoran says companies are increasingly locating to regional locations.

“I’m really conscious with CAO offers out – the opportunities available at WIT, LIT, and UL.”

“They are really fantastic careers on offer for folks looking to move into this space.”