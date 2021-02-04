The Labour leader has claimed there’s 200 cases relating to CervicalCheck lining up to come before the High Court.

It comes after 32-year-old Lynsey Bennett settled her case with the HSE yesterday after a lengthy legal battle.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he thought his promise that no woman would be dragged through the courts again, could be achieved when he made it as Taoiseach.

Labour leader Alan Kelly says that’s clearly not been the case.

“Why is she being dragged through the High Court fighting, when she should be spending time with Zoe and Hailey.

“Negligence here was found.

“Why is your government, and dare I say it your previous government, continuing to treat women like this.”

Lynsey, a 32 year old mother says she can now concentrate on trying to live, after settling her legal action for an alleged misinterpretation of her smear sample.

The mother-of-two from Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford, has been told she has a “limited life expectancy”.

She sued the HSE and two US labs and yesterday’s settlement was made without any admission of liability.

Lynsey says the whole process was exhausting.

“I had, I think at one stage, 11 and a half hours of people questioning me and that was when I was trying to find treatments, trying to go to appointments, trying to do scans, trying to keep the kids going and even trying to reply to people on my social media page who were so amazing sending me so many things and so many tips to try.”