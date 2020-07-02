An average of €35,000 was given to 20 businesses across the South East, to help boost their online presence.

183 businesses were successful nationwide, while around 200 had their application turned down for the scheme.

€6.5 m has been put into the initiative, with Enterprise Ireland saying there will be more opportunities.

The Book Centre who have stores in Waterford, Wexford and Kilkenny, were among the recipients.

Speaking to Beat News Managing Director of the Book Centre, Maeve Ryan says it will be a great aid to the company’s expansion.

She said: “We’re thrilled to have been successful with the online retail grant it’s just fantastic. It’s a great opportunity for us in The Book Centreto expand our website and work on going globally one day.”

The South East company will be particularly busy over the next few weeks with online orders for school books.

She said: “For the local people you can drop your school book-list into the shop with your name and mobile number on it and you’ll get a call from one of our team to make sure everything is okay, and then another call to tell you when they’re ready to pick up.

“Otherwise you can go online and order all of the school books and stationary that you need and we can either post it out or you can go into the back door and they will tell you when it’s ready we’ll drop it out to you.”

Another South East business to receive the grant is Petmania who have stores in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

Speaking to Beat News, their Marketing Manager, Emily Miller said: “Our stores have been open all the while during the pandemic which is great but we have noticed a significant increase in our website.

“Unfortunately at present Petmania don’t have an e-commerce website so the grant we have secured is great because it will help us significantly in getting that off the ground.

“We have some very exciting plans afoot for our digital presence, and certainly the funding we’ve been given will go quite a distance in bringing some of those plans into fruition.”

The complete list of businesses in the region includes:

Air-Impact Limited – Tipperary Ryan Equine Limited – Tipperary Dominic Smith Electrical Limited – Wexford Dublin Best Tile LTD – Waterford Advanced Coating Technology Limited – Carlow Petmania Limited – Kilkenny Stakelums Hardware Limited – Tipperary FitzGerald Menswear Limited – Waterford Archers Street Investments Limited – Kilkenny Ardkeen Superstores Limited – Waterford Safara Limited – Tipperary Pauls Limited – Kilkenny W.H. Good Limited – Kilkenny Greenacres (Wexford) Limited – Wexford MDRG Holdings Limited – Wexford Rhinecourt Limited – Wexford Cashel Pharmacy – Tipperary Regal Interiors Limited – Tipperary The Book Centre (Waterford) Limited – Waterford Arboretum Garden Centre Limited – Carlow