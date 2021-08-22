A third of Irish parents stress about preparing a healthy lunch for their children going to school.

20 percent say their child’s fussy eating habits is the most challenging thing about them having a balanced diet.

The study carried out about the National Dairy Council shows that three quarters always try to buy Irish produce when shopping for school.

Parents are being urged not to get stressed and instead think about varying the foods that they put in the lunchbox.

Dr Marianne Walsh, a nutritionist at the National Dairy Council says it takes time introduce healthy foods to children:

“Of course it can be fun and it’s great to get them involved. If kids are saying they don’t want certain foods I would avoid any drama. A lot of children need to be introduced to a food up to nine times before they will accept it.”

Walsh says its all about balance, don’t focus on one area or another too much.

“We all like something sweet. If you want something sweet in the lunch box you could dry a little box of raisins or some dried apricots. When it comes to those foods like chocolate or something like that, maybe a fun sized bar one day a week. It’s all about balance.”