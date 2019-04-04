20 new jobs are to be created in Waterford.

The accounting technician apprenticeship is a funded, work-based learning programme where locally-placed apprentices will earn at least €19,000 a year.

Applications for the programme, based at Waterford College of Further Education, open this week.

The practical nature of the programme, the salary and the fully-funded fees make the Accounting Technician Apprenticeship particularly appealing to School Leavers who prefer learning by experience to full-time college education, according to Gillian Doherty, Chief Operations Officer at Accounting Technicians Ireland.

“When students complete the apprenticeship programme, they will have a strong, in-demand accountancy QQI Level 6 award, two years of solid work experience and the opportunity, if they wish, to progress to further study in accountancy, business or finance,” said Ms Doherty.

“This is a pan-sectoral programme which meets the needs of industry, practice and the public sector, and graduates enjoy exemptions from the full range of professional accountancy bodies including Chartered Accountants Ireland, CPA, ACCA, CIMA and IIPA.”

For more details of the apprenticeships see accountingtechnicianapprenticeship.ie

