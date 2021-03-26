By Cillian Doyle.

There has been 20 additional Covid-19 related deaths and 584 new cases of the virus.

11 deaths occurred in March, 3 in February and while 6 deaths occurred in January.

In the South East,


Wexford has 21 new cases – the highest in the region.

Tipperary has 15 new infections, Waterford has 13, Kilkenny has 5 while Carlow has less than 5 new cases.

There are 317 Covid patients in hospital, with 67 in intensive care.

The ICU figure is the lowest since January 3rd and eight fewer than yesterday’s total.

