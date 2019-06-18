Two women have been sentenced at Waterford Circuit Court following an assault on a woman on Merchant’s Quay in 2017.

Martina McGrath and Natasha Halligan both pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Corinna Foley on 18th June 2017.

The Waterford News and Star reports the incident came following an earlier altercation between the women.

Both Ms McGrath and Ms Halligan were highly intoxicated on the date in question.

Ms Foley’s partner Damien Jacob recalled the incident to the court saying Ms Halligan held the victim by her hair whilst Ms McGrath hit her in the back.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly remarked that Ms Foley has suffered serious injuries to her face, back, under her arm and torso.

A victim impact statement noted that Ms Foley suffered sleepless nights and found it difficult to trust others after the attack.

She was worried about being attacked again and has only been to town 4 times since the attack occurred.

Martina McGrath was given a 2 and a half year sentence with 12 months suspended.

Natasha Halligan received an 18 month sentence with the last 12 suspended.