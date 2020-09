Gardaí have seized a significant amount of drugs and arrested two people in Kilkenny.

Officers were carrying out a checkpoint on the Tullaroan Road last night when they stopped a vehicle with no tax or NCT.

Following a search of the vehicle, €7,500 worth of cannabis was seized and two occupants of the car were arrested.

A follow-up search of a house in the city resulted in a further €2,500 of cannabis being seized, along with a significant amount of cash.