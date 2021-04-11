By Cillian Doyle.

2 more people have died from Covid-19 and there are 303 new cases of the virus.

1 of these deaths occurred in March, and 1 occurred in April.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, has confirmed this is the lowest number of daily cases reported since mid December.

There has been no county by county breakdown in relation to virus figures in this Sunday’s statement.

A total of 4,785 Covid-19 related deaths and 240,945 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

213 patients are in Irish hospitals with the virus of which 53 are in ICU.

There has also been 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.