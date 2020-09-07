Two men have been arrested after cigarettes and alcohol worth more than 46,000 euro was seized at Rosslare Europort.

Revenue officers discovered more than 31,000 cigarettes and 31 kgs of tobacco with a combined retail value of more than 39,000 euro.

As part of the same operation, 329 litres of alcohol worth almost 7,000 euro was also discovered.

The cigarettes and alcohol were found after Revenue officers examined a Northern Ireland registered van and caravan which had arrived from Bilbao in Spain.

Two men in their 30’s and 40s have been questioned.