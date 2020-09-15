€25 thousand worth of drugs has been seized in Co. Wexford on Monday, 14th September 2020, as part of an ongoing investigation.

The investigation in the South East was conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, Enniscorthy Detective and Divisional Drugs Units and Revenue Customs Service, on Monday 14 September 2020.

The operation resulted in the search of a house in the Enniscorthy area.

During the search, Customs officers seized 500 grams of Clephedrone (NPS) with an estimated value of €25,000 (analysis pending)

Gardaí arrested a 43-year-old male at the scene and detained him for questioning.

He has since been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/1984 at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing.

This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.