Health officials have confirmed one new case of coronavirus in the Republic, and three new “presumptive positive” results for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

The patient in the Republic is male, in the east of the country and “associated with travel” from northern Italy. The confirmed case this evening brings the total to 19 confirmed cases in the Republic.

The three new cases in the North are all adults who had recently travelled from Italy and are linked to a previously confirmed positive case.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patient in the Republic may have had and to provide them with advice to prevent further spread.

Health officials in the North are also working to identify contacts the three cases may have had in order to prevent further spread.

The new confirmed cases bring the total on the island of Ireland to 26.

The new confirmed case in the east of the country follows the announcement that visitor bans are to remain in place at a number of Irish hospitals due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Elective surgeries and outpatient appointments on Monday and Tuesday at six hospitals across Limerick, Clare and north Tipperary have been cancelled.

The Irish Patients Association says people need to stop blaming others when it comes to coronavirus.

The IPA Director, Stephen McMahon, said some are taking to social media to post negative and hurtful comments, about people who have contracted the virus.

McMahon says anyone with coronavirus is a patient who needs care, not online abuse.

He said: “Once they are a patient they are on our turf, and they need to be treated with dignity and respect.

It’s not their fault that they have caught this virus.

McMahon added: “It is not a question of fault, its just nature being nature…We have to be caring in the way that we actually look after those who are falling victim to this.”

Useful information

The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999