By Cillian Doyle.

The highest number of Covid-19 cases in almost seven months has been reported today.

NPHET has reported a further 1,903 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic this evening.

It’s the highest daily figure of the virus since January 23rd.

219 patients are in Irish hospitals with the virus.

While 37 people are in ICU.

As of midnight, Wednesday 11 August, we are reporting 1,903* confirmed cases of #COVID19. As of 8am today, 219 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. *Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) August 12, 2021