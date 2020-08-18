190 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country today. The total number of cases is now 27,503.

Earlier today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced new guidelines following a meeting of the Cabinet.

Home gatherings will now be limited to six people from three households in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19.

All sporting events will be held behind closed doors, with no spectators permitted to attend.

People over the age of 70 are being asked to limit social interactions, avoid public transport and to shop during designated hours.

The announcement of new measures comes after public health experts criticised the Government’s approach to managing the spread of Covid-19, saying it is moving towards one of age segregation.

Dr Gabriel Scally, President of Epidemiology & Public Health in ther Royal Society of Medicine, believes older people have already played their part in tackling the virus.

“I’m not sure what further restrictions for older people, what the gain might be, but I can see how reduction of house parties – stopping house parties – would be valuable.

“I do have a kind of a worry that we’re heading into some sort of age-related apartheid approach to Covid-19, and I’m not sure what the strategy is,” said Dr Scally.

Concerns regarding the speed of testing and contact tracing have also been raised, with the test and trace system now taking up to four days to identify cases and alert people who may have come into contact with the confirmed case.

In the North, 41 additional cases were confirmed today and one more person has died there from the virus.