A further 1,875 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic.

As of 8am, there were 326 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 59 in intensive care.

The chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, warned there was a “high level of virus transmitting in Ireland.”

“Ireland’s fourteen-day incidence is currently 531 per 100,000. This means that as per ECDC [European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control] categorisation, Ireland is now classified as dark red with incidence higher than 500 per 100,000.”

He added: “With so much disease circulating in the community the reality is that if you are unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated you are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and potentially becoming very unwell.”

Easing restrictions

Meanwhile, the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is due to meet again on Monday as Government ministers indicated that September will see a further easing of Covid restrictions.

Live entertainment events are expected to return as part of the relaxing of restrictions.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the committee on Friday, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said that there would be a “gradual, phased” reopening throughout September and October.

The full Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to confirm a detailed road map for the coming weeks.

“There is nothing specific agreed today and we’ve agreed to meet again on Monday as a Cabinet sub-committee on Monday and then as a Cabinet on Tuesday,” Mr Ryan said.

He suggested that September will see the return of full-capacity public transport, as well as the first communion and confirmation ceremonies allowed to take place.

Mr Ryan also said that the live music industry can expect to return in September, although he declined to give details about what that return might look like.

Draft plan

In a statement released on Friday evening, a Government spokesperson said: “The Cabinet subcommittee on Covid-19 met today as planned. The subcommittee received presentations from officials on various matters including the most recent Nphet advice, progress of the vaccine programme and current situation with health services.

“Possible next steps were discussed and it was agreed to adjourn until Monday. At Monday’s meeting, the draft plan will be discussed, prior to full Cabinet consideration on Tuesday.

“There will be further engagement over the weekend across Government and also with the organisers of Electric Picnic.”

It is understood that the committee agreed to a phased relaxation of the numbers at outdoor events, as well as the return of indoor theatre with the use of vaccine certificates.

The Government may also look at relaxing rules on horse racing.

Mr Ryan said that the committee discussed the success of Ireland’s vaccination programme, which will help facilitate the easing of restrictions.

“We still need to finish it out. Young people who’ve got the first dose, have to get the second dose,” Mr Ryan said.