There are 1,828 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

198 patients are in hospital with the virus, an increase of nine on yesterday.

33 of these patients are in ICU.

The 14-day incidence rate now stands at 386 per 100,000 people which is the highest it’s been in six months.

But Damian McCallion, from the HSE, says vaccination is a big defence against the virus.

“Overall the rate of growth hasn’t been as high as we might have thought initially and that’s something we’re conscious of. We’re also monitoring the rate of hospitalization which is one of the key things for the HSE but if we come back to the vaccination, we have a very high uptake that’s undoubtedly one of our greatest defences against the virus.”