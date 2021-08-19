1,818 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening.

244 patients are in hospital with the virus, down five from yesterday, while 52 are in intensive care.

The chief medical officer says over 12,000 cases have been reported in the past week, and the incidence rate is rising rapidly.

It comes as the Taoiseach warns we haven’t reached the peak of the current wave of Covid-19.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid met earlier and agreed to publish a plan for reopening through September and the winter on August 31st.

It’s expected Government will wait to see how the reopening of schools goes before opening anything else.