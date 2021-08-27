By Cillian Doyle.

New figures show that there were 180 people homeless in the South East last month.

There’s been an increase in the number of people who are homeless across the country.

The Department of Housing report shows 8,132 adults and children were homeless in July, up from 8,014 in June.

In the South East, Waterford has the highest number of homeless people with 64, there are 33 people each in Carlow and Kilkenny, 28 in Tipperary, and 23 people homeless in Wexford.

2,129 children are without a home, while Dublin accounts for the highest number of homeless people, at 70%.