There are 18 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 25,527.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,741.

As of midnight Saturday 4th July, the HPSC has been notified of 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.