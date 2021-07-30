By Cillian Doyle.

8,014 people were homeless in June, a slight increase from the previous month.

However, the figure is an 8% drop on the total recorded for the same period last year.

The South East accounts for 3%, with a total of 173 homeless people in the region for the month of June.

Waterford has the highest number of homeless people with 62, it’s followed by 30 in Kilkenny.

There’s 29 in Carlow. 28 in Tipperary and 24 in Wexford.

932 families were accessing emergency accommodation in June including 2,167 children.