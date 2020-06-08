A 17-year old charged in connection with assaulting another teenager in Carrigaline, Co Cork over the weekend has been released on bail.

He was charged in connection with an assault in which a 17-year old was slashed in the head and stabbed in the back on Saturday night and his mobile phone was robbed.

Detective Garda Declan Healy told the court that he formally charged the teenager last night with two charges – assault causing harm and robbery at Waterpark in Carrigaline on June 6th last.

The 17-year old – who can’t be named because he’s a juvenile – made no reply to the charges after being cautioned.

Detective Healy said there was no objection to bail with a number of conditions which relate to a social media video of the assault which has been widely circulated.

These conditions include that he resides at an address given to the court, stay off social media, not consume any intoxicants, has no contact with any witnesses, signs on in a named garda station three days a week, stays out of the Carrigaline, Douglas and Blackrock areas of Cork and not to associate either directly or indirectly with three named friends.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him on bail to appear before the Children’s court on July 10th next.