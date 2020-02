A search is underway for a teenage girl missing from Co Waterford.

16 year old Ciara Young was last seen on Tuesday 25th February in Dungarvan.

Gardai and her family are concerned for her welfare.

She’s described as 5 foot 5 inches in height, of slight build, with fair hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a blue school jumper, grey trousers, blue puffer jacket and black runners.