More people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence yesterday than during Christmas Day last year.

Gardaí say the arrest of 16 people – five more than Christmas Day 2018 – for driving while under the influence of drink or drugs is “a huge increase and a worrying trend”.

There have been more than 650 drivers arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving since the Christmas Road Safety Campaign began on November 29.

There will be an increased Garda presence on the roads for the remainder of the Christmas period.

Gardaí are pleading with people to “stop taking risks, make the right decisions and never ever drive while under the influence of drink or drugs.

“To all persons driving throughout the Christmas period, please be responsible and safe. Do not put yourselves or other road users at risk. Operate within the applicable speed limits and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”