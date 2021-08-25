16 consulting rooms are set to be added to University Hospital Waterford by the end of the year to deal with capacity issues.

That’s according to a Waterford Senator, who says the Acting CEO of the South South-West Hospital Group confirmed the news.

The new 16 room modular build will be in place until a permanent two-storey suite over the existing outpatient department is constructed.

Senator John Cummins says the modular build isn’t expected to be needed for long:

“According to the written correspondence I’ve received, this permanent build will be delivered in approximately 12 months, which – admittedly – is an ambitious target.

“It’s currently at detailed design stage with the provider, and will be delivered in Q4 of this year.

“I think this investment is a further vote of confidence at UHW, and the excellent management and staff we have at the hospital.”