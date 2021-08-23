1,592 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today.

318 people are in hospital with the virus, with 60 in intensive care – the highest since early April.

The chief medical officer says 32 people have been admitted to ICU with Covid over the past week.


Dr Tony Holohan says half of those in intensive care with the virus are under 50.

He adds we’re still not at the peak of this wave of Covid.

