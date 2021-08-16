A further 1,558 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by NPHET.

262 people are in hospital with the virus – up 14 in the past 24 hours.

51 are in ICU – an increase of 3 over the same period.

The Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, says there’s a “very high level of disease circulating in the community” and is urging people to get vaccinated.

