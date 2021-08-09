By Cillian Doyle.

NPHET has reported 1,522 new cases of Covid-19 this evening.

That’s a drop of 315 cases from Sunday, which saw the highest daily figure since the middle of January.

217 patients are in hospital with the virus, which is up 9 on yesterday’s figure.

34 people are in ICU – up 3 from yesterday.

Today we are reporting 1,522* confirmed cases of #COVID19. As of 8am today, 217 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. *Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation and update. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) August 9, 2021