By Cillian Doyle.
NPHET has reported 1,522 new cases of Covid-19 this evening.
That’s a drop of 315 cases from Sunday, which saw the highest daily figure since the middle of January.
217 patients are in hospital with the virus, which is up 9 on yesterday’s figure.
34 people are in ICU – up 3 from yesterday.
