By Cillian Doyle.

A new walk-in test centre in the South East opened yesterday.

The clinic, located in Waterford is one of six new Covid test centres.

The clinic is free for people within a 15-kilometre radius who have no symptoms of the virus but would still like to get tested.

150 people attended the new walk-in test centre yesterday in Waterford.

WIT College Street Campus is the location of the clinic and it expects the numbers of people tested to grow.

It will operate between 11am and 7pm Saturdays to Wednesday’s for a limited time.

Dr Carmel Mullaney, Director of Public Health for the South East is urging people to avail of the service:

“There shouldn’t really be too much of a delay – in general, the demand has not been huge so people won’t be waiting long – really I would encourage people to come down while they have this opportunity it’s only for a week – certainly for the first instance that this is available – so it’s good time to get a test if you have any worries at all”

Ireland will start its phased re-opening of restrictions from tomorrow.

From midnight, people can travel anywhere within their county while two households can meet up outdoors.

Schools will fully re-open to all students – and the construction of houses can start again.

Dr Carmel Mullaney also added that getting a test will put minds at ease when restrictions are lifted:

“Obviously restrictions opening up from tomorrow – people can travel further afield, people can meet with one other household outdoors away from their homes – I think in advance of all that – one reason would be to get reassurance – if someone feels they have been in contact with a lot of people, through their job or whatever – even if they have never been identified as a close contact.”