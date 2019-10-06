Gardaí in Clonmel are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Cian O’Leary.

Cian O’Leary was last sighted at 3:15am last Thursday at Ferryhouse, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

He is described as 5ft 4” in height with blue eyes and short dark hair with a bleached blonde fringe.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket.

Anyone who has seen Cian or can assist in locating him is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.