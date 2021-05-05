A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a mother-of-two who died following a stabbing in Dublin earlier this year.

On the night of January 20th, 48-year-old Urantsetseg Tserendorj was attacked and stabbed near the CHQ building at Custom House Quay.

Two weeks later, she died in hospital.

A boy was arrested on January 23rd and initially charged with assault causing harm, attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a knife as a weapon.

The case was upgraded to murder when he appeared again at the Dublin Children’s Court today

The now 15-year-old cannot be named for legal reasons.

He nodded and winked to a family member on his way into court this morning.

Detective Sergeant Brendan Casey gave evidence that he charged the boy at the court at 10.30 this morning and told the court that the boy replied “nothing” when asked if he had anything to say after being charged.

The boy sat silently for today’s hearing and has not yet indicated how he will plead.

He’s been remanded in custody and is due to appear before the Children’s Court again next week.