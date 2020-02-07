The Department of Health says there were 15 suspected cases of coronavirus in Ireland up to the beginning of this week.

However, none of the 15 tested positive.

All of the people had recently travelled from mainland China and had symptoms of the virus, which has now killed 636 people.

Meanwhile, Chinese media says a doctor who was punished for trying to warn others of the coronavirus weeks ago has died of the disease.

He was told to sign a letter, which accused him of making false comments after he raised the alarm.