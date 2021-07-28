By Cillian Doyle.

A further 1,408 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by NPHET this afternoon, with 9 virus-related deaths confirmed since last week.

There are 152 patients in Irish hospitals with the virus.

26 people are in intensive care units.

The median age of those infected is 24, while around 2 per cent of cases are being hospitalised.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn says 21 covid-19 related deaths have been recorded since the start of June.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan says it’s clear the vaccines are working, and the aim is to vaccinate the remaining cohorts:

“Currently, 2% of cases are being hospitalised.

We know that we would be experiencing many more cases and hospitalisations were it not for the great progress being made in taking up vaccination.

We need to keep this up as we move to vaccinate the remaining, mostly younger, cohorts of our population.”