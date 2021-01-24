A further 1,378 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland with 23 additional deaths.

All 23 of these deaths occurred in January.

In the South East,

Wexford has the highest case figure in the region with 86 new cases of the virus.

Waterford has 50, Tipperary has 26, Carlow has 21 while Kilkenny has 16 new infections.

The country’s 14 day incidence rate per 100 thousand people has dropped further to 840.7.

1,931 covid 19 patients are in hospital, with 44 more people brought to hospital in the past 24 hours.