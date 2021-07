By Cillian Doyle.

NPHET has reported a further 1,345 new cases of Covid-19 this evening.

141 patients are in Irish hospitals with the virus.

The number of patients in intensive care units now stands at 25.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan says people still need to remain cautious.

“Please continue to avoid crowded spaces, keep distance from others, keep indoor settings well ventilated by opening windows and doors, wear a mask where appropriate.”