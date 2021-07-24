By Dean Egan.

Health officials are reporting 1,345 new cases of Covid-19 in the republic.

105 people are in hospital with the condition, 21 of whom are in ICU.

In the South East; there are 2 people with Covid-19 in St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny.

There are also 2 people with the virus in Wexford General, and there’s nobody with Covid-19 in either South Tipperary General or University Hospital Waterford.

As of midnight, Friday 23rd July, we are reporting 1,345* confirmed cases of #COVID19. 21 in ICU. 105 in hospital. *Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) July 24, 2021