By Dean Egan.

Health officials are reporting 1,345 new cases of Covid-19 in the republic.

105 people are in hospital with the condition, 21 of whom are in ICU.

In the South East; there are 2 people with Covid-19 in St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny.


There are also 2 people with the virus in Wexford General, and there’s nobody with Covid-19 in either South Tipperary General or University Hospital Waterford.

