By Dean Egan.

130 jobs will be created in Waterford over the next two years as a drug manufacturer expands.

Repligen is to expand its operations in the south-east with a 33,000 square foot building being constructed over the next two-and-a-half-years.

The company already employs 74 people here.

Announcing the jobs this morning, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said;

“”This is excellent news from Repligen with the creation of 130 new jobs in Waterford. It comes on foot of a major jobs announcement by Bausch and Lomb. Waterford is on the move as a centre for jobs and investment. Ireland is globally recognised as a centre of excellence for life sciences and this significant expansion is a real vote of confidence in us and our capacity. It shows we are succeeding in attracting high-calibre companies and highly-skilled jobs to all our regions. I wish the team the very best with their expansion plans.”