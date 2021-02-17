Michael McAleer

A 13-year-old boy has been barred from Dublin Temple Bar after he was charged over two violent incidents.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court.

He was charged with assault causing harm to a named male at Crown Alley, in Temple Bar, Dublin 2 on January 29th, and engaging with violent disorder with three others at the same location on February 8th last.

In the more recent charge, it is alleged he used, or threatened to use, violence that would cause another person to fear for their safety.

He was accompanied to court by his solicitor Ruth Walsh and a youth worker. Bail was granted but the boy was told he must obey conditions.

He must stay away from the Temple Bar area, and three other named people, and he must obey a curfew at his current address.

Judge Colin Daly ordered the boy to appear again in March for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.

Legal aid was granted. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Photo by Mark Dalton from Pexels