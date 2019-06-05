More than 1 in 10 young people between the ages of 15 and 18 have had sexual images of themselves shared online without their consent.

That’s according to a study on cyberbullying and sexting among young people.

Almost half of young people who had a sexual image of them shared online without their consent did not tell anyone.

However, the study found that a quarter of 15 to 18-year-olds have sent a sexual image to someone by choice.

The findings were presented at the Word Anti Bullying Forum at DCU which continues today.