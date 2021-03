By Cillian Doyle.

A further 604 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded and 13 more deaths.

In the South East,

26 of them are in Tipperary – the highest case figure in the region.

It’s followed by 18 in Wexford while Waterford, Carlow and Kilkenny have fewer than 5 new cases each.

The fortnightly national average infection rate has risen to 164.5 per hundred thousand people.