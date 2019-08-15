A 12 year old girl has been taken to hospital after she slipped and fell at the Rock of Cashel in Co. Tipperary this afternoon.

A young girl has been airlifted from the Rock of Cashel in Co Tipperary today after suffering injuries in a fall.

The 12-year-old was playing near the landmark when she slipped and became lodged under a bench.

According to a witness, emergency services had to cut open the bench in order to free the girl.

It is understood she may have suffered spinal injuries but her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The girl, who is from the Thurles area, had been visiting the Rock with her family when the incident occurred at around 1.20pm this afternoon.

The Air Corps helicopter operated by the Defence Forces was nearby at the time of the accident and responded to the scene.

The girl was then airlifted to University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí from Cashel also attended the scene and cordoned off the area.

The Air Corps helicopter at the scene today.