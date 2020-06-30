Gardaí in Callan Co.Kilkenny are appealing for information after a 12 year old boy was assaulted by a group of teenagers.

Last Thursday, June 25th, a young boy was assaulted by a number of young people in their mid teens at the playground in Callan Co.Kilkenny.

The boy who is 12 years old, was playing in the playground between 5.30pm and 6pm when he was threatened by the youths, and forced to go on the zip line.

He fell from the zip line injuring his teeth, back and head, he attended A&E.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Callan.