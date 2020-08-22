The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 2 people with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

As of midnight Friday 21st August, the HPSC has been notified of 156 confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

-81 are men / 75 are women

-71% are under 45 years of age

-68 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

-15 cases have been identified as community transmission

The county breakdown of today’s cases are as follows:

-55 in Dublin

-36 in Kildare

-12 in Tipperary

-9 in Limerick

-7 in Kilkenny

-6 in Waterford

The remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “This weekend, if you are having people over, please have no more than 6 visitors, from no more than 3 households, to your home.

“It is vital that people all across the country follow the public health advice. If you have any symptoms, isolate and contact your GP by phone immediately.”