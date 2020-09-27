110 people are being treated for Covid-19 in Irish hospitals this morning.

This is the highest number of patients with the disease in hospital since June 8th. Meanwhile, 18 are being treated in intensive care after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

HSE CEO Paul Reid has said although its lower than the peak admissions with the virus it is a call to arms to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter to provide the update, Mr Reid wrote: “We’ve now 110 Covid-19 hospital cases,18 in ICU. Although lower than our worst peak, the impact on our hospitals is as significant as we’re now trying to keep all of our other services running too. This is a call to arms to everyone to get right behind all that we ask.”

Yesterday, Mr Reid posted a message praising younger people and asking that they are not made scapegoats for the spread of Covid-19.

Five further Covid-19 related deaths and 248 additional cases were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

104 cases were recorded in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 36 in Cork, eight in Kildare, eight in Westmeath, six in Kilkenny, six in Laois, six in Offaly, five in Longford, five in Monaghan and five in Wexford.

The remaining 22 cases were spread across 11 other counties.